Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,401 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

