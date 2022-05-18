Aviva PLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of PROG worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 356,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 59,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PROG Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.