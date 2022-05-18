Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $188.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.07. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

