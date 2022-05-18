Analysts Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Target Price at GBX 2,645.22

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,645.22 ($32.61).

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.26) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.68)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,386 ($29.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £179.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,131.57. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,393 ($29.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

