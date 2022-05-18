OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

