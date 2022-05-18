Aviva PLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,676 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after buying an additional 232,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.