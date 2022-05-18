Aviva PLC Acquires 38,896 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

