Aviva PLC Buys 5,026 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Medifast worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MED opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

