Aviva PLC Increases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

