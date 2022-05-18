Aviva PLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

