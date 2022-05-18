Aviva PLC Acquires 46,367 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.33% of Liquidity Services worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $496.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

