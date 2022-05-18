Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,473,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,627,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,398.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,386.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,260.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,649.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock valued at $138,903. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

