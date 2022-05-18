Aviva PLC Buys 14,588 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

