OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 470,770 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

