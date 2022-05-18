Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

