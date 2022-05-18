Aviva PLC Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.