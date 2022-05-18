Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

EXPO opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

