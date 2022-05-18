OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ENOB opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enochian Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,725 shares of company stock valued at $78,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

