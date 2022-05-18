Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atrion by 888.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atrion by 74.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 313.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $640.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.18. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $700.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.63.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

