OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:GRU opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

