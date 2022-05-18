Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

