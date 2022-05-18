Aviva PLC Acquires 7,350 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

