Aviva PLC Increases Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of XPEL worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,047,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,590,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,060 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,532. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

