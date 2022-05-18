Aviva PLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.26% of Simulations Plus worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.34 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

