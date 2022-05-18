Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

