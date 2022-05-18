Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.