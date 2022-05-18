Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,728 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 210.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $186.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

