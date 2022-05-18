Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.53 and a 12-month high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

