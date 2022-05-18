Aviva PLC Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

