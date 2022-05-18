11,438 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Technology by 51.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of REW opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.
ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.
