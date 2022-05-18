Aviva PLC Acquires 21,435 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of LMAT opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $999.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

