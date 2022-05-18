OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $99,000 in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 120,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

