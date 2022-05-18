OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZT stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

