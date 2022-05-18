OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPAU opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

