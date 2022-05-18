OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,729 Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,228,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.