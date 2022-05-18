OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSKYU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Shares of BSKYU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.