OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.19% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF by 295.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,215 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

