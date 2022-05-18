OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMKR opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

