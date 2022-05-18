WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

