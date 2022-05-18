WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $282,000 Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 151,734 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $708.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

