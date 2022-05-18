WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $286,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,657,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

RNG stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.