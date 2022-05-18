WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,206 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $192,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $670.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.