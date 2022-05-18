WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,321 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $6,443,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Silica by 42.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 213,116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149,125 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 849.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

