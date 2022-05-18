WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $290,000 Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.15.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

