WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,700 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Universal Electronics worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $352.88 million, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

