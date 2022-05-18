WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 22,023 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

