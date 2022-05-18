14,796 Shares in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

NYSEARCA:VFIN opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

