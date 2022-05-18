WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

RCUS stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.