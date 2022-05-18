OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IGNY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.