WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,777 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

PII opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

